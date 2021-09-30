Kate Garraway compliments Keir Starmer’s response to Sarah Everard as “clear and straightforward.”

Kate Garrway applauded Sir Keir Starmer for responding to a question on GMB this morning in a “clear, straightforward” manner.

The hosts of Good Morning Britain wondered if Sarah Everard’s death had raised any concerns about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of violence against women.

Part of the discussion, according to the 54-year-old, is whether Cressida Dick’s term as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police should be extended for another two years.

After a wrongful arrest, Sarah Everard was murdered by a police officer.

“Is Cressida Dick able to continue?” she questioned Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Do you want her to leave now as well?”

In response to Kate’s query, the Labour leader answered a succinct “no.”

“Cressida Dick is fit to continue,” Sir Keir added. “I worked with Cressida Dick for many years in respect to some very severe operations when I was director of public prosecutions.

“I am glad her contract was extended, and I am rooting for her.”

“Ok, Sir Keir Starmer, a very clear and plain answer,” Kate said. Thank you kindly.”

Sir Keir said it’s crucial to figure out how the cop who killed Sarah Everard was able to “slip through the net” in another talk with LBC radio.

There had been “warning flags” about Wayne Couzens, he said.

“That is the essential question – how did he slip through the net,” he told LBC Radio. How did he get through despite the glaring warning signs?

“I know that this sickens hundreds upon thousands of police officers who are doing a good job.

“The critical question that needs to be answered is how on earth did he get through the internet.”