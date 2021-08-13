Kate Garraway and Edwina Currie have a heated argument about travel testing.

On Good Morning Britain today, Kate Garraway and Edwina Currie had an acrimonious exchange about the expense of PCR tests for international travel.

After concerns about the exorbitant cost of the tests were raised, Edwina appeared on the show alongside doctors, test providers, and travel experts.

Companies appeared to profit, according to Kate, because customers had no choice but to complete and return the tests on time.

Kate stated she had run into the problem while researching international travel with her daughters Darcey and Billy.

Edwina, on the other hand, advised her not to travel abroad and instead spend her vacation in the United Kingdom.

“Kate, bring the kids up to the Peak District, you’ll have a great time, and you’ll be extremely welcome,” Edwina added.

“Well, since you made it personal, it’s not really about that, but I’ve been trying to book a trip in the UK and haven’t been able to find anything acceptable since I have specific demands, which I can discuss at a later time,” Kate explained.

“However, your point is counterproductive to the travel sector. The whole aim of the PCR testing and getting things started is to encourage people to travel securely and without putting themselves in danger, according to the government…”

Edwina, on the other hand, cut her off and said, “Let me answer to what you’ve said.”

Kate explained, “I’m quite eager to travel abroad, but I have a very specific reason for doing so.”

“We have a lot of people with special needs who holiday all over the United Kingdom,” Edwina remarked.

“So you have to pay for these examinations in order to go on vacation…”

“I haven’t even announced it’s a holiday, Edwina…” Kate hastily said.

Edwina claimed that you “get what you pay for” and that the exams were not costly in her opinion.

However, according to Dr. Amir Khan, the hefty expense of the testing prevents working-class individuals from taking a vacation overseas, even if they are double jabbed.

And, according to Kate, many people desired to travel for mental health reasons.

“There’s something about it,” she explained.

