Kate dresses in pink to honor a young girl who want to meet a princess.

The Duchess of Cambridge honored a young girl’s wish to meet a princess dressed in her favorite color, pink.

Kate kept her word when she invited Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh residence, wearing a ME+EM outfit that matched Mila’s clothing.

The duchess fell in love with the vivacious little girl, who is battling illness, and told her she wanted to give her a “big squeezy embrace” when they met.

Mila was photographed kissing her home’s kitchen window while her father waited outside in a snapshot from Kate’s lockdown photographic project, and she came to symbolize isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home’s kitchen window as her father waited outside.

The young child is getting leukaemia chemotherapy and was photographed isolated from her father during the initial lockdown, as dad had to go to work and couldn’t risk bringing coronavirus into the family’s Falkirk house.

After the image was chosen as one of 100 for the duchess’ Hold Still exhibition and book, Kate and Mila spoke on the phone and arranged to meet.

When Kate walked into the parlor at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the face of the small child brightened up.

“Hello Mila, take a look at you. Kate added, “I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle because it’s so lovely to see you in person.”

Scott and Lynda Sneddon, her father and mother, as well as her older sister Jodi, all stood up.

Kate complimented the little girl, who was decked out in pink from head to toe, with a matching headpiece, outfit, and shoes.

“I love your dress, could you do a little whirl – and your shoes,” she remarked.

Mila ran over to her father after spinning around for the future queen.

She was unfazed by meeting royalty, and her mother later revealed that the five-year-old did a handstand and cartwheel in front of the duchess, describing the event as “surreal.”

