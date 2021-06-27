Kate becomes a supporter of a nonprofit that helps people recover from addiction.

Kensington Palace has announced that the Duchess of Cambridge has become a patron of the addiction rehabilitation organization The Forward Trust.

The organization gives people the tools they need to stop the cycle of addiction or criminality and move on with their life.

In May, Kate’s first ever patronage, Action on Addiction, amalgamated with The Forward Trust to accommodate the growing demand for assistance amid the Covid-19 crisis, and its programs will continue to run through the trust.

The duchess expressed her excitement at the two charities’ “bold decision to join forces and help more people, families, and children overcome addiction.”

“I’ve had the honor of being a patron of Action on Addiction for nine years, and I’ve observed The Forward Trust’s work at HMP Send on multiple occasions,” she added.

“I am always struck by the staff and volunteers’ passion, skill, and devotion, and it was the talks I had with individuals and families affected by addiction that have been a key motivating force in my ongoing early childhood work.

“As the relationship between early childhood trauma and later-life addiction becomes more generally recognized, it is more vital than ever to work on these issues in order to create a happier, healthier, and more loving society.”

The Forward Trust is planning to develop a recovery fund with a target of £9 million to help meet the rising need for addiction treatment and support.

“Renewing her dedication to eliminating the stigma around addiction so that more people can ask for treatment will have a tremendous impact,” David Bernstein, head of the charity, said of Kate.

“Addiction has been devastated as a result of the pandemic. Gambling addiction is on the rise, and rates of dangerous drinking and drug-related mortality are at an all-time high.

“All of this is happening at a time when therapeutic options are becoming more limited.

“By merging with Action on Addiction, we are demonstrating our commitment to helping meet this demand.”