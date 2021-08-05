Katarina Johnson-Olympic Thompson’s injury has caused Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill to react.

Katarina Johnson-Olympic Thompson’s career has come to an end as her Achilles injury flared up, forcing her to withdraw from the 200m.

At the 60m point of the 200m, the fourth of seven events of the heptathlon, the world champion collapsed in anguish and sobbed on the Tokyo track.

Johnson-Thompson, who was in a wheelchair, rejected medical assistance at the track and staggered over the finish line, but she left her lane and was disqualified.

She was treated by medical personnel at the stadium after hobbling through the post-race mixed zone.

Olympic winner Denise Lewis told the BBC: “She hasn’t competed in a 200m and the turn puts a lot of stress on those Achilles tendons.”

“I feel terrible for her because she has worked so hard to reach to this point.”

Johnson-Thompson damaged her Achilles tendon in December and had surgery, missing three months of training as a result.

She started her unlikely bid for heptathlon gold with a strong 13.26 time in the 100m hurdles, then added 1.86m in the high jump and 13.31m in the shot put.

After Johnson-sadness, Thompson’s which was carried live on television, Olympic winner Jessica Ennis-Hill said: “She’s been a victim of the past 18 months, she had the best year of her life in 2019.”

“She was in the best position she could have been, but she’d had a layoff and it’s difficult to maintain, how hard do you push?”

“It resulted in harm, and it’s completely awful for her. She’s had so many bad points in her career, and it seems unfair that she’s in this situation.”

It appears to smooth the way to gold for defending Olympic champion Nafi Thiam, who finished second behind the Brit at the 2019 World Championships while suffering from an injury herself.

With Adam Gemili ripping his hamstring in the warm-up and hobbling out of his 200m heat, Johnson-Thompson is the latest Team GB athlete to withdraw from the Games.

Dina Asher-Smith also pulled out of the solo 200m due to a hamstring issue, although she will race in the 4x100m relay.