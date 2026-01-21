Kasarani Tragedy: Missing Graduate Found Dead at Nairobi Mortuary

The body of 23-year-old Shawn Mark Mwangi, a recent university graduate, was discovered at Nairobi’s City Mortuary three weeks after his disappearance, sparking outrage over police inaction and the rising tide of insecurity in the capital.

Mwangi, who had just completed his university studies, went missing on December 7, 2025, from his home in Kasarani. His mother, Sarah Nyambura, immediately reported the case to the Kasarani Police Station, but her pleas for help were met with indifference. “They told me to wait,” Nyambura said, choking on her words. “While I waited, my son was lying cold on a slab.” Shockingly, the family’s own search led them to the mortuary on December 27, where they identified his body.

Disturbing Signs of Violence

The condition of Mwangi’s remains suggests he met a brutal and violent end. Initial reports indicate that his body showed signs of severe trauma, including a broken back, blunt force head injuries, and multiple stab wounds, all pointing to a slow and agonizing death. These injuries have raised disturbing questions about what happened during the three weeks he was missing and who might be responsible for such cruelty.

Adding to the family’s distress, they claim that the police failed to act swiftly when the case was first reported, not pursuing critical leads such as phone tracking or CCTV footage during the first 48 hours after Mwangi’s disappearance. This inaction has fueled public frustration, with many questioning the efficiency and commitment of the Kasarani Police.

Residents of Kasarani have long been concerned about the area’s reputation for mysterious disappearances and unsolved murders. Mwangi’s case, however, has brought these fears into the spotlight, highlighting systemic failures in responding to and investigating such incidents.

A Grieving Mother’s Plea

“I sold everything to educate him,” Nyambura said, fighting back tears. “Is this the degree Kenya gives its children?” Her words resonate with many Kenyans, particularly parents who struggle to give their children the best opportunities, only to see their hopes dashed in the face of a flawed system.

This tragic case not only underscores the personal devastation of one family but also serves as a sharp critique of the broader law enforcement system. Civil society organizations are now calling for immediate reforms within the Kasarani Police, urging authorities to take a more proactive approach to missing persons cases and ensure that they are treated with the urgency they deserve.

The chilling reality for many young people in Kenya is that in a city of millions, a person can disappear without a trace, and the system designed to protect them may only begin to act when it’s already too late.