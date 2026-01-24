Karren Brady Responds to Weight Loss Speculation

Karren Brady has responded to recent speculation surrounding her appearance, dismissing comments about her body as “demeaning.” The businesswoman and media personality, 56, known for her long tenure on BBC’s *The Apprentice* alongside Alan Sugar, made her remarks in an interview with *The Sun*. Brady addressed ongoing comments about her weight following her recent transformation, which some critics attributed to a popular weight-loss drug. She clarified that, contrary to speculation, she had not used Ozempic, a medication often linked to rapid weight loss, and expressed frustration with how women’s bodies are scrutinized in public.

Brady on Body Shaming and Media Criticism

Brady, who first gained national attention as managing director of Birmingham Football Club at just 23, has been in the public eye for decades. However, recent comments have focused more on her physical appearance than her career achievements. She was even referred to as a “Kim Kardashian clone” by some media outlets after posting images of her toned arms following a Sofwave treatment. Responding to these remarks, Brady said: “I’d much prefer the conversation to be focused around my work.”

Brady reflected on the frequent commentary women receive about their appearance, acknowledging that she had been called “too fat, too thin and everything in between” throughout her career. She emphasized that, regardless of what others think, it is her choice how she presents her body. “Anyone can do anything they want to their own body. But people think they know something they don’t know,” Brady stated. She criticized how the discussion about women’s bodies often serves to undermine them, fostering insecurities rather than encouraging confidence.

Brady also took the opportunity to discuss gender-based double standards in public life. She noted how women are often questioned about their clothing choices, a level of scrutiny not applied to men. In a gesture of defiance against these norms, Brady shared that she now wears trainers to both the House of Lords and the office, asserting, “With comfort comes confidence.”

Aside from addressing the media’s focus on her appearance, Brady also opened up about her fitness regimen. She frequently posts workout videos on social media, showcasing her dedication to physical health. Her routine, she said, includes cardiovascular training, weightlifting, and the occasional swim. In fact, she is so committed to her fitness that she makes a point of losing around 5kg before filming each season of *The Apprentice* to ensure she feels comfortable next to Alan Sugar, whom she describes as “so fit and healthy.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of *The Apprentice*, which has seen hundreds of entrepreneurs compete for a life-changing business opportunity. Brady attributed the show’s ongoing popularity to its authenticity, saying that viewers are captivated by the genuine, unscripted nature of the competition.

Away from the spotlight, Brady focuses on her family life. She is married to footballer-turned-coach Paul Peschisolido, and together they have two children. Their daughter, Sophia, now 28, lives in Dubai with her partner Frankie Makin and their children, making Brady a proud grandmother. Reflecting on her role as a grandmother, she described the experience as one of “unconditional love” and emphasized her joy in spending time with her grandchildren.

The new season of *The Apprentice* will return to BBC One on January 29, 2026, at 9 PM, where Brady will again serve as one of Sir Alan Sugar’s trusted advisers.