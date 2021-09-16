Karl Bohnak, a long-serving Michigan television weatherman, was fired after refusing to take a vaccine.

A longtime weatherman in Michigan announced on Facebook on Wednesday that he would no longer work for the local station WLUC-TV6 due to vaccine regulations imposed by its parent business.

Karl Bohnak, who worked for WLUC-TV6 for more than 30 years as a weather reporter, claims he was sacked because he refused to get immunized against COVID-19. His resignation, first reported by The Mining Journal, is similar to that of other professionals who have resigned or been sacked as a result of their refusal to take the vaccination.

Gray Television, which owns WLUC-TV6, requires anyone entering a site owned by the business to present proof of immunization, according to Bohnak.

“I was dismissed because I refused to take one of the shots. Many of you have received one of these shots, and that is perfectly legal,” Bohnak wrote on Facebook. “It is also my right to select the medical treatment alternatives that I believe are best for me. I am the master of my own body.”

Since then, the post has received over 2,600 comments and 3,000 shares. While many of the readers backed Bohnak, many others slammed the post and his refusal to vaccinate his children. Bohnak spread misinformation about the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine at times, claiming that “the chance of surviving COVID is well over 99 percent for a normally healthy adult not housed in a nursing home or not suffering from serious comorbidities” and implying that there is a risk of “serious” vaccine side effects.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bohnak, 68, is at high risk for COVID-19 hospitalizations and death at his age (CDC). The coronavirus is five times more likely to hospitalize and 90 times more likely to kill people aged 65 to 74.

Only approximately half of the US is completely vaccinated as of Thursday, as public health professionals battle to be heard, let alone believed, in the midst of online misinformation. Employers such as the nation’s major health-care systems, as well as local and state governments, are enforcing vaccine mandates to fight this.

Vaccines are necessary in cities such as New York for citizens to dine indoors, go to the gym, and other activities.

President Joe Biden is currently issuing executive orders mandating immunizations for federal employees. He signed his name. This is a condensed version of the information.