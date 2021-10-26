Karim Adeyemi is a target for Liverpool, but Joe Gomez is concerned about playing time.

Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League after thrashing fierce rivals Manchester United 5-0 in their own backyard. Chelsea lead the Premier League by a solitary point.

Ibrahima Konate, the Reds’ only summer signing, started his most high-profile game for Liverpool since moving from RB Leipzig in the summer, and it seems like another Jurgen Klopp transfer masterstroke.

Despite the fact that the transfer season does not open until January, Liverpool is still linked with new arrivals as they look to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who has left the club, and an attacker is considered to be on the cards.

Here, we look at some of the rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Red Bull Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi.

According to Salzburg sports director Christoph Freund, Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi is totally focused on finishing this season at his club RB Salzburg.

According to the report, the German international has 14 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions and has sparked attention from all over Europe.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan are all rumored to be interested in signing him, while Liverpool is also interested.

Despite Freund’s expectation that Adeyemi will end the season with Salzburg, he acknowledges that sport is unpredictable: “What is guaranteed in football?” he asks.

I’m not sure what would have to happen, what scenario would have to occur for Karim to leave us at the end of the season.”

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Sport Review is a Dutch publication.

Liverpool are expected to compete with Juventus and Manchester United for the signing of Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch, according to the source.

After performing for Ajax this season, the 19-year-old is garnering interest from three European giants, according to reports.

According to the same report, the midfielder’s current contract with Ajax expires in 18 months, and the Dutch club is eager to sign him to a new deal. “The summary has come to an end.”