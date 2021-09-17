Karim Adeyemi admits to a transfer after Liverpool rumours: ‘I would take that road.’

Karim Adeyemi of Red Bull Salzburg has cast doubt on his chances of joining Liverpool after claiming he would gladly return to Bayern Munich if an offer was made.

The 19-year-old has surfaced as a potential transfer target for the Reds, with rumours claiming that Jurgen Klopp’s side has been keeping an eye on him since 2018.

Adeyemi has been in excellent form this season, scoring six goals and assisting once in seven league matches.

His strong performances have sparked speculation of a move to a prominent European club, with Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all being mentioned as potential destinations.

However, it appears that the Germany international has already made up his decision about his next move, as he responded to a question about his future after Salzburg’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

“I believe I would pick that road if (Bayern) made me an offer,” he told Marca.

“I want to show them what I’m capable of, who I am, and why letting me go was a mistake. That inspires me.”

Between 2010 and 2012, the teenager spent two years in Bayern’s youth system before being released due to a breakdown in contract negotiations.

Adeyemi spent six years at German club SpVgg Unterhaching after departing the Bundesliga giants before joining Salzburg in 2018.

While the young attacker may be bent on returning to Bayern, Unterhaching president Manfred Schwabl believes Adeyemi will eventually end up in the Premier League.

“It would be wise for German football to bring him back,” Schwabl told Sport1.

“However, returning to Germany would just be a start in the right direction. In the long run, he’ll be an England player.”