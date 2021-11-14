Karen Bass claims that the Ahmaud Arbery trial is off to a ‘bad start’ because the jury is almost entirely made up of white people.

After a judge authorized the selection of a nearly all-white jury last week, California Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Sunday that the trial against three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery is “off to a poor start.”

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Bass, the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, raised alarm about the ongoing trial.

“Recall that when they were picking the jury, they essentially selected an all-white panel, and the judge admitted that this was an issue but nevertheless permitted the jury to be seated.” As a result, I believe that particular experiment will be successful.