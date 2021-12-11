Kanye West’s publicist claimed that if she admitted to election fraud, ‘Harrison Ford’ would assist the official.

Kanye West’s publicist allegedly promised a Georgia election official that if she admitted to voting fraud during the 2020 presidential election, she would get “Harrison Ford” to help her stay safe.

The chat took place in the weeks following the election between Trevian Kutti, a publicist based in Chicago, and Ruby Freeman, 62, about Freeman’s behavior as a temporary election worker.

Former President Donald Trump falsely accused Freeman of counting phony mail-in ballots from suspicious suitcases in December 2020, causing her to make headlines. The luggage were, in fact, conventional ballot-holding containers, and the votes were all valid.

There has been no indication of major voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to forensic audits, including some conducted by former Trump officials.

Kutti showed up at Freeman’s suburban Atlanta home in January 2021, claiming to have been sent by an unknown “high-profile individual,” according to Freeman. Kutti then informed Freeman that she had two days to confess to election fraud or face jail time.

Following the back-and-forth, the women agreed to meet at the police station for a talk. A chunk of their conversation was captured on police bodycam footage obtained by Reuters.

“I didn’t want to worry you,” Kutti says to Freeman, “but we had to find you within this deadline.”

Following this conversation, Kutti seems to imply that Freeman and her family would be in danger if she did not admit to voter fraud. Kutti did say, though, that she had a plan to keep Freeman safe.

“We’ve got a plan in place to transfer you and secure you…

“I can’t say exactly what will happen,” Kutti is overheard saying.

"I'd like to connect with Harrison Ford right now on the phone, who will be bringing this matter to a detailed level for you," she continues, ostensibly referring to the famed Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor. She also revealed to Freeman that she works with "some of the industry's greatest personalities." However, as the interview progresses, Kutti adds that the Harrison Ford in question was "a Black progressive crisis manager, with very high.