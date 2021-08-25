Kanye West is fighting to have his name changed to Ye in court.

Kanye West has requested that his name be officially changed to Ye.

In court records filed in Los Angeles, the millionaire fashion designer and rapper, 44, claims “personal reasons.”

To become official, the amendment must now be approved by a judge.

Ye has been one of West’s nicknames for a long time, and the title of his 2018 album was Ye.

He expressed his wish to shorten his name in September of that year.

“The being formally known as Kanye West I am YE,” West wrote on Twitter. He also informed a US radio broadcaster that the name had religious significance for him, stating it was the Bible’s most regularly used word.

West is reportedly close to releasing Donda, his tenth studio album, which is named for his late mother.

This week, he’ll hold a listening party in his hometown of Chicago to celebrate the release of the album. Two identical events, however, passed without the record being released.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are separating.

In February, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their nearly seven-year marriage.

They are the parents of four children.