Kansas Meeting Speakers Vax Mandates as a ‘Plan to Annihilate Humanity,’ a ‘Communist Tool,’ etc.

Vaccine mandate opponents slammed the orders at a legislative meeting in Kansas on Saturday, with one individual claiming they’re part of a scheme to “annihilate humanity.”

Members of the public testified to lawmakers on the Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates of the state legislature during the meeting. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, a number of them cited vaccination misinformation and called requirements “dangerous,” “child sacrifice,” and a “weapon of communism.”

Anesthesiologist State Senator Mark Steffan opened the conference by claiming that the argument over vaccine mandates is a fight for the “spirit of our nation.”

“We saturated the state of Kansas with millions of dollars for a propaganda campaign that runs on slogans like ‘It’s safe and effective,'” he told the newspaper.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccinations are “safe, effective, and free” (CDC). The vaccine has been found to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in several studies, and major adverse effects are “very unlikely,” according to the CDC.

Despite this, numerous speakers at the Saturday meeting expressed worries regarding immunizations and requirements. Jeffrey McOwen, one of them, predicted that the demands would “spark a passion not seen since 1776.” According to the Capital-Journal, he said that death rates would be reduced if “hospitals weren’t motivated to treat COVID patients, we didn’t utilize false PCR testing with exaggerated cycle thresholds, and clinicians treated off-label with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.” Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have not been demonstrated to prevent or treat coronavirus.

Mary Anne Sause, another speaker, claimed mandates are “the beginning of a nefarious scheme to kill humanity.”

“Mandates are a type of servitude, a communist instrument,” she explained.

Connie Newcome, one of the speakers, compared immunizations to “kid sacrifice.”

“The fact that thousands of people perished through COVID does not justify the deaths of thousands more through gene therapy,” she stated. “Please utilize your pro-life attitude to defend the right of individuals to make their own decisions. “Vaccines do not alter or interact with DNA in any way,” says the author “according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several speakers stated that if they were forced to take the vaccination, they would be willing to forfeit their employment. Lori Martin has stated that she is not “anti-vax.” This is a condensed version of the information.