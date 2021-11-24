Kansas is pushing for workers to be paid unemployment benefits if they are fired for refusing to get the COVID vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, Kansas proposes to extend unemployment compensation to workers who are dismissed for refusing to comply with President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine rules. The financial protection for fired employees is part of a bigger drive against the mandate, and it goes hand in hand with another bill that would make it easier to get religious exemptions from the obligation.

The bill, which includes both the exemption and jobless protections, was enacted late Monday by Republican members in the GOP-controlled legislature. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly enraged her fellow Democrats when she vowed to sign the bill if it reached her desk, but she didn’t explain why Monday night and disregarded reporters’ queries at a Christmas gathering Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Employers would be forced to grant religious exemptions to every employee who submits a written request, and they would be barred from challenging the request. A group of originally split Republican leaders eventually came around to support the legislation for jobless compensation.

Some conservatives argued that further measures, such as prohibiting private firms from requiring immunization, should be included, but GOP leaders promised to address other concerns starting in January, according to the Associated Press.

“Many of us here tonight wanted a lot more,” Republican Senator Mike Thompson, a conservative from the Kansas City suburb of Shawnee, remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After forcing Kelly to call a special session after the Legislature had adjourned in May and wasn’t scheduled to reconvene until January, Republican lawmakers enacted the bill.

The Senate voted 24-11 and the House voted 77-34 on Monday night. Many Republican lawmakers said that anti-vaccine workers couldn’t wait until January or later for the Legislature to act.

Senator Alicia Straub, an Ellinwood Republican, stated, “It is way beyond the time that we do anything.” “The people are pleading with us to act.” With new COVID-19 cases on the upswing, Kansas lawmakers debated the bill. According to state health department figures, Kansas had 1,201 new cases, 26 additional hospitalizations, and four additional deaths per day for the seven days ending Monday. The federal government is in charge. This is a condensed version of the information.