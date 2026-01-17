Kansas City Moves to Block Massive ICE Detention Center

Local Leaders Push Back Against Federal Plan for a Mega Detention Facility

Plans for a large-scale immigration detention center in Kansas City have sparked immediate opposition from local officials and residents, triggering a legislative showdown in both Missouri and Kansas. The proposed facility, located at 14901 Botts Road, is part of a federal push to expand immigrant detention centers, but its potential impact on the community has become a central point of contention.

The controversy gained momentum on January 15, 2026, when officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) toured the vacant warehouse at the site, previously part of the Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base. Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca IV witnessed the federal agents’ visit and described the situation as tense. He shared video footage of ICE agents surrounding his car, shining flashlights inside, as they examined the warehouse for a potential detention center. Abarca later confirmed that the facility is under consideration to hold up to 7,500 detainees, making it one of the largest in the country.

Within hours, Kansas City’s city council passed a resolution to block the development of such facilities within the city until 2031. The moratorium halts the approval of permits for nonmunicipal detention centers, signaling the city’s resistance to federal plans. However, the move may not be enough to stop the federal government, which could still override local regulations to establish the detention center. The facility, if approved, would be used for the processing and detention of individuals arrested by ICE, with detainees potentially being held for weeks before deportation.

Adding to the tensions, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas publicly condemned the idea of housing thousands of detainees in an industrial complex, calling it an inhumane and “unenlightened” approach. The mayor vowed to oppose the facility on both sides of the state line, aligning with concerns raised by local council members, including Johnathan Duncan, who warned that the center would harm the community’s values of inclusivity. “This facility will rip all of our work to shreds,” Duncan stated.

Regional Pushback and Legislative Battles

Opposition to the proposed facility has extended beyond Kansas City. On January 13, U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II sent a letter to DHS and ICE officials demanding clarification on the facility’s plans and questioning a $29.9 million no-bid contract awarded to manage processing centers nationwide. Cleaver expressed concerns about the impact such facilities would have on Kansas City and the broader community, emphasizing the importance of maintaining humane immigration practices.

The controversy has also sparked debate across the state of Kansas, where ICE activity has become a focal point for local lawmakers. Kansas State Representative Susan Ruiz attempted to amend a bill to strip ICE’s authority within the state, citing a recent fatal incident involving an ICE agent and a Kansas City resident. Though the amendment failed, the debate highlights growing frustration with ICE’s presence in the region. The bill passed by party lines in the state House, but it is still awaiting consideration in the Senate.

Meanwhile, concerns continue to grow among Kansas City residents who have seen increased ICE activity in the area. Social media posts have circulated showing ICE-branded vehicles in the region, further intensifying the fear of escalating federal enforcement in local communities.

The future of the proposed ICE detention facility in Kansas City remains uncertain. Local leaders are committed to opposing the project, but the final decision rests with federal authorities, setting the stage for an ongoing battle over the city’s role in national immigration enforcement policies.