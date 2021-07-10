Kane, like Beckham, inspires his students, according to a former instructor.

According to Harry Kane’s former PE teacher, the England captain is motivating students at his old school in the same way that David Beckham inspired him.

Kane went to the same school as former England captain David Beckham, Chingford Foundation School in east London.

Kane was inspired by Beckham after meeting him in Year 7, according to Mark Leadon, the school’s head of PE.

“When I initially went at the school – in 1995 – the playground was very much about David Beckham,” he told the PA news agency.

“And I know – because Harry said it a couple of times when he came back to perform an assembly a few years ago – but he did identify David as a source of inspiration.

“It’s almost like a full circle now, where I believe Harry was inspired by David’s rise to international success, and now Harry is influencing the next generation,” she says.

In recent weeks, Kane’s name has been discussed regularly on the playground and when students are playing football, according to Mr Leadon.

“Hopefully, like David did for Harry, Harry is now inspiring future generations,” he told PA.

“There’s a genuine excitement around the whole school,” Mr Leadon remarked. Whether they like football or not, I believe it has become the topic of the playground, the cafeteria, and the classroom.

“As I walked past the music corridor, people were enthusiastically singing three lions on your blouse. It was truly wonderful to hear.

“People are approaching and asking, ‘Is it coming home, Sir?’ That question has been posed to me numerous times.”

“Harry was a wonderful child, he truly was,” claimed Mr Leadon, who taught the Three Lions captain PE at the school.

“He wasn’t arrogant, he wasn’t haughty; he was humble, and he demonstrated humility.

"He worked extremely hard not only in PE, but also in English, math, science, and other subjects.