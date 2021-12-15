Kamala Harris Wins $1.2 Billion at Border Despite Staff Exits and Toxic Workplace Rumors

For months, Vice President Kamala Harris has been accused of managing a poisonous workplace climate, with the allegations intensifying in the wake of high-profile departures such as spokesperson Symone Sanders and communications manager Ashley Etienne.

In November, a lengthy CNN article revealed the vice president’s office as a source of discontent, with aides claiming Harris “feels limited” in her post. Her role spearheading the effort to address the core causes of migration from Central America to the southern border was apparently seen as “set up to fail” by some close to her.

Harris has faced criticism from both the left and the right for her involvement in dealing with the ongoing influx of migration at the border for months. According to a CNN article, some in her office were “furious” after the president appointed her to the position, believing it to be a “all-around politically losing assignment.” Harris, on the other hand, may have just scored a major victory.

On Monday, Harris stated that a group of private-sector entities had pooled their resources to give a promise of over $1.2 billion in money to be invested in Central America. The pledges are part of Harris’ “Call to Action,” which aims to support regional private-sector projects.

According to a report by a coalition of migration advocacy groups, the White House plans to use the plan to “promote long-term development of the region” as part of its goal to address the core reasons of migration, of which economic instability has been identified as the number one driver.

CARE International, Cargill, Grupo Mariposa, Parkdale Mills, PepsiCo, JDE Peet’s, and PriceSmart are among the seven new participants in the project. These companies will join Mastercard, Microsoft, and Nespresso in the effort, which began in May. In addition to other initiatives, the corporations aim to invest in the region by establishing a manufacturing base, building new stores, and cooperating with local farmers.

While Harris’ public views on the border have been limited, her efforts have not gone unnoticed, according to The Washington Newsday last month. At the border, migrant encounters are still at all-time highs. Since Harris released her root causes strategy, however, that number has decreased each month. Hudak, John. This is a condensed version of the information.