Kamala Harris highlights a $5 billion plan to build vehicle charging stations across the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a new plan on Monday for the federal government to help build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations around the country using $5 billion from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which was signed into law last month.

While touring a maintenance facility in Maryland with an electric vehicle charging station, Harris outlined the proposal, emphasizing the need of boosting electric vehicle availability across the country, at all levels of the economic landscape.

The Biden administration, she stated, intends “to make electric vehicles accessible to all…absolutely make it accessible and simple for everyone. It’s the same as putting gas in your automobile.” Incentives for the manufacture and selling of electric vehicles are included in the Senate’s $2 trillion Build Back Better bill of spending across numerous social and environmental projects, including a $7,500 tax credit to assist cut the cost of the vehicles.

The $5 billion from the infrastructure package will go to states to help them install more charging stations across the country, with another $2.5 billion going to local subsidies and initiatives to encourage charging station construction in rural and disadvantaged areas.

The plan’s details come after Biden signed an executive order last week committing to make the federal government carbon neutral by 2050, with significant commitments to electric vehicles, including a pledge to convert the government’s 600,000-car fleet to all-electric by 2035.

Biden has stated that by 2030, he wants electric vehicles to account for half of all new car sales, up from an anticipated 2.6 percent this year.

Sales are expected to be about 400,000 this year, up from 200,000 last year, with over 730,000 sold next year and 2 million by 2025, according to the LMC Automotive consultancy firm. Electric vehicles would account for around 12% of new vehicle sales if 2 million were sold.

“Electric vehicles are the future of transportation in our country and around the world,” Harris stated at an EV charging station in suburban Maryland.

Harris went to a repair facility in Brandywine, Maryland’s Prince George’s County, where she got a demonstration of how chargers work and learned about a proposal to electrify the government fleet.

"There isn't a sound or a stench!" As a local worker displayed the charger, Harris exclaimed.