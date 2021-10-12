Kamala Harris has been chastised for her Space video, which features child actors.

The appearance of child actors in Vice President Kamala Harris’ space exploration video for NASA’s YouTube channel, which was intended to attract children interested in science and space, has drawn criticism.

In the video special, Harris and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough were joined by five teenagers from across the country via Zoom from the International Space Station. However, once KSBW discovered the teens were kid actors who auditioned for the position, Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., voiced their displeasure with the film meant to inspire amazement.

“Just when you thought the most phony human being in history couldn’t get any phonier, along comes this… Her dedication to cringing is very admirable!” Trump Jr. took to Twitter to express his thoughts. “Kamala Harris enlisted the help of kid actors for her widely ridiculed NASA space film.” “The Biden administration is utilizing tax cash to pay child actors to attempt and make Kamala Harris seem personable,” Republican Communicator Matt Whitlock commented on Twitter. Despite the criticism, Trevor Bernardino, a 13-year-old freshman from Monterey who was included in the movie and was a child actor, said he thoroughly liked the knowledge-sharing session. “Meeting Vice President Harris was undoubtedly the most exciting aspect. There is nothing that compares to it. To be honest, “KSBW was informed by Bernardino. “She sat us down right away. She has a lot of charisma. She’s everything I imagined her to be, and then some. She made me feel like one of her peers, which made me feel quite significant at the time. I was conversing with her in person.” Rep. Boebert commented on Twitter regarding the space footage, “She’s not permitted to speak to grownups anymore.”

Bernardino said he sent a monologue of himself talking about a topic he is passionate about, as well as three questions he would like to ask international leaders, in an interview with KSBW. Bernardino then had to interview the production’s director in order to practice his interviewing skills.

“Then, about a week later, my agency phoned me and said, ‘Hey Trevor, you booked it,'” Bernardino told the publication. Bernardino was informed that he would be traveling to Washington, D.C. to conduct an interview.

The youngsters went on a "fantastic trip" to the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., where they took part in a scavenger hunt to acquire supplies to assemble a telescope using clues provided by astronaut Kimbrough. Before seeing the head, the teenagers learnt about time and space.