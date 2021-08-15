Kalidou Koulibaly’s opinion on Everton transfers ‘changes’ as a ‘bid’ for Manchester United’s star is made.

Everton began their Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park this weekend.

New contracts have been signed. Rafa Benitez is hoping that Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, as well as Asmir Begovic, aren’t the final of his summer signings.

With only a few weeks left in the transfer window, we take a look at the latest rumors from across the world and rank their likelihood of happening.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli

Conor Clancy, editor of Forza Italian Football, via thisisfutbol

Everton has been linked with Koulibaly since 2016, but whispers this summer claim the club has rekindled its interest following the arrival of manager Rafa Benitez.

His current employers have slapped a £43 million price tag on the defender, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Napoli are adamant about not selling.

However, Conor Clancy, an Italian football specialist, believes the player could yet go before the transfer deadline: “I believe he’s reached a point now where he’s more open to a move than he was previously.

“Napoli used to be a title contender, but they aren’t anymore. They’ve come a long way since then.”

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United

TNT Sports is a company that specializes in sports.

If rumors are to be accepted, Everton have made an approach to capture United’s Andreas Pereira.

The Toffees have reportedly offered to sign the player on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano backed up this claim on Twitter, writing: “Everton have approached Manchester United for Andreas Pereira.”

“While many clubs are interested in signing Andreas on a loan deal, Manchester United continues to place a premium on a permanent sale.”

Flamengo is also said to be interested in the 25-year-old.