Kaide Gordon makes his Liverpool debut against Norwich, as the team has confirmed.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes nine changes for their Carabao Cup opener against Norwich City.

The Reds boss has made a number of changes from the squad that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, although Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate remain at the back.

In Norfolk, Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley make their senior Liverpool debuts in a new-look right side for Klopp.

As Northern Ireland international Bradley fills in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gordon, who turns 17 in early October, becomes the fifth youngest player in Anfield history.

In the absence of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez returns to the side to join Konate as he captained the squad for the first time.

Naby Keita begins with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones in an experimental midfield three, with the latter making his 50th game for the Reds.

Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Gordon, Origi, Minamino. Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Gordon, Origi, Minamino.

Adrian, Henderson, Jota, Robertson, Phillips, Morton, Balagizi are the substitutes.