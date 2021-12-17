Kai Widdrington’s renowned ex and co-star from Strictly Come Dancing lives with him.

In the Strictly Come Dancing final, three couples will compete for the Glitterball trophy, each keen to get their hands on it.

On Saturday, December 18, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were scheduled to compete against Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, as well as John Whaite and Johannes Rabede.

Unfortunately, the dancers had to withdraw from the competition owing to AJ’s injury, which required her to use crutches.

Fans of Strictly come to the same conclusion regarding one of the judges.

AJ, 33, and Kai, 26, have quickly become fan favorites during this year’s series, demonstrating their unmistakable affinity on the dance floor.

There have also been romance rumors, as is customary with Strictly Come Dancing.

According to OK!, the two have become quite close during their time on Strictly.

While AJ’s relationship status is unknown, she is assumed to be single at the moment.

Kai, a professional dancer, is also single after his breakup with ex-girlfriend Giulia Dotta.

Giulia is a professional dancer as well, and they met in 2016. They were dating for five years before breaking up early this year during lockdown.

Giulia, an Italian choreographer, and Kai, an Irish dancer, both appeared on Dancing With The Stars Ireland in 2017 and saw their careers take off.

Giulia has also toured with some of the Strictly pros, like Brendan Cole and Giovanni Pernice, which has given her the opportunity to see the world.

Instagram

Kai and Giulia kept their relationship under wraps for a while, but finally went Instagram official and began sharing photos from their numerous vacations and dance endeavors.

They lived together in Dublin before breaking up, and are thought to remain on good terms despite their split.

Kai has recently moved in with Giovanni Pernice, his Strictly Come Dancing co-star, in London.

During the lockdown at the start of 2021, Kai and Giovanni, both 31, initially disclosed they were living together by posting amusing videos on Instagram.

Fans were amused by the couple’s videos showing them dressing up and performing as imaginary characters such as nuns and princesses.

This year, Kai joined his new flatmate on Strictly Come Dancing, marking his debut appearance on the show as a professional dancer. Previously. “The summary has come to an end.”