Kaboom! On some holidays, Ohio’s governor has approved the legal launch of fireworks.

According to the Associated Press, a new Ohio legislation would allow residents to light off fireworks on select holidays, thereby ending an age of illegality that Ohioans had long overlooked. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill on Monday, a move that will almost certainly be welcomed by the fireworks business while being slammed by child safety advocates and health care organizations that have long opposed the bill.

On certain occasions, such as New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, the Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Labor Day, Diwali, and days on and around July 4, people in the state can light off fireworks under the new rule. The legislation has a total of more than 20 days.

Residents could buy consumer-grade pyrotechnics like Roman candles and firecrackers within state borders under the old rule, but they had to get them out of Ohio within 48 hours. Despite the ban, Ohioans disobeyed the restriction, and the sound of fireworks was frequently heard in state communities on holidays, according to the Associated Press.

The previous rule only allowed citizens of the state to use sparklers and other types of pyrotechnics on their own land. According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, the state fire marshal will be in charge of establishing standards for consumer usage, while local towns can opt out or impose restrictions on the dates and times when fireworks can be used.

Before DeWine approved the bill, Ohio was one of the few states with the strictest fireworks rules in the country. In Massachusetts, fireworks are completely prohibited, and anyone who violates the law could face fines and confiscation.

The Pyrotechnic Use Act of Illinois prohibits the sale, use, or possession of consumer pyrotechnics such as bottle rockets and Roman candles. According to Illinois Legal Aid, only small novelty devices such as sparklers, snakes or light pellets, smoke devices, and party poppers are allowed.

Vermont follows suit, prohibiting the sale, use, or possession of consumer-level fireworks without a permission. According to Vermont’s government website, tiny novelty devices such as sparklers, snakes, party poppers, smoke devices, string poppers, and snappers are permitted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

DeWine rejected a bill similar to the one signed Monday in July, citing the need for increased safety. This is a condensed version of the information.