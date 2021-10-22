K-9 Dogs Missed Dead Body Underwater: It’s ‘Highly Suspicious’ Brian Laundrie Remains Found: It’s ‘Highly Suspicious’

A retired police officer said on Thursday that the fact that cadaver dogs failed not locate Brian Laundrie’s body in a Florida reserve weeks ago, even if it was underwater, was “very suspect.”

On Wednesday, authorities searching for Laundrie discovered his death in the Carlton Reserve in Florida. The skeletal remains of Laundrie were located in a location that had previously been immersed in water, according to the FBI.

Kyle Heyen, a retired police officer and K-9 handler, said it was unusual that cadaver dogs missed the remains during a search weeks earlier.

During an appearance on “Dan Abrams Live,” Heyen observed, “It’s really suspicious.”

“They should have found the body if it was there at that time X weeks ago.” They’d have been able to find Laundrie’s body.” Heyen, the principal and founder of Detector Dogs International Inc., speculated that Laundrie could still be alive when the cadaver dogs arrived on Oct. 14.

“You have to think that he wasn’t dead at the time the dogs were there,” he continued.

Laundrie has been missing since September 14, when his parents claimed he went hiking at the Carlton Reserve nearby. He was the only person of interest in the killing and murder of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was 22 years old at the time.

Authorities have already initiated a massive search at the 25,000-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which was previously closed to the public. After a month of searching, the park reopened on Tuesday.

Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were both present at the park during the search and discovery of the remains. According to family lawyer Steven Bertolino, the couple met with the North Port Police Department at 7 a.m. Wednesday to aid with the search.

“As they entered the preserve, they traveled along a trail that had been searched and looked at numerous times previously,” Bertolino told WFLA.

Authorities are currently investigating Laundrie’s death. They’re also trying to figure out if the notebook found next to the body may still be saved.