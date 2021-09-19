Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, Responds to Calls for His Retirement from Liberal Activists.

In response to calls from liberal activists for him to be replaced by a younger and more progressive candidate, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer said he is considering retirement “but not here, not now.”

“I don’t live on Pluto, which means I try to keep as informed as possible about what’s going on in the country,” Breyer said in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday.

Breyer didn’t say when he’d step down, but he did say, “I don’t want to die in office, there are a number of considerations.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, remarked on September 5 that if Breyer decides to retire, he should do it “sooner rather than later” for the court’s sake.

“If this decision doesn’t scream out for him to retire, which he has stated he would do based on not only his personal health but also the future of the court,” she said.

According to CNN, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in October on matters such as religious liberty, gun legislation, and abortion.

This month, the supreme court has been chastised for enabling the Texas abortion law to become law. Breyer, along with three other justices, dissented from the majority judgment on September 1, saying, “The actual enactment of Texas’s statute may well threaten the applicants’ [clinics]with imminent and significant harm.”

During his interview, the 83-year-old defended the Supreme Court, stating that it upholds the rule of law that the general population seeks. In recent years, he dismissed claims that the court has become more ideological and motivated by political considerations.

“It’s not hard to see what happens in countries, places, and periods when individuals don’t respect the law,” he remarked. “There are so many jurisprudential distinctions that it’s hard to claim it’s political in the traditional sense. If you look at the court’s history, you’ll see that it’s had its ups and downs.”

In the wake of the outrage against Texas’ abortion bill, a number of conservative justices have defended the Supreme Court. During a talk at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas advised against it. This is a condensed version of the information.