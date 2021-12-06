Justice Department Has Concluded Probe Spurred By Book, According to Emmett Till’s Family.

The US Justice Department informed Emmett Till’s relatives on Monday that it had completed its revived investigation into his 1955 lynching after a crucial character was mentioned in a 2017 book confessing she lied, according to the Associated Press. After witnesses claimed Till, a 14-year-old Black lad from Chicago, whistled at a white woman in Mississippi, he was tortured and assassinated.

Carolyn Donham stated she wasn’t speaking the truth when she accused Till of grabbing her, whistling, and making sexual approaches in Timothy B. Tyson’s book “The Blood of Emmett Till.” The FBI approached Tyson weeks after the book’s publication, and he provided them with interview recordings and other information, according to the Associated Press.

Donham’s relatives, who are in their 80s, have denied that she acknowledged to lying about Till.

Days after his death, Till’s body was discovered in the Tallahatchie River, weighed down with a cotton gin fan. A month after Till’s death, two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were charged with murder.

They were acquitted by an all-white Mississippi jury, but they confessed to the murder months later in a paid interview with Look magazine. According to the Associated Press, Bryant and Donham married the year Till died.

After Till’s mother insisted on an open coffin and Jet magazine published images of his brutalized body, the death inflamed the civil rights movement.

After receiving enquiries regarding whether charges may be pursued against anyone still alive, the Justice Department started an inquiry into Till’s death in 2004. The FBI collaborated with state investigators to see if state charges could be brought, according to the department. The statute of limitations on any potential federal offense had passed out, but the FBI worked with state investigators to see if state charges could be pursued. A Mississippi grand jury declined to indict anyone in February 2007, and the Justice Department stated that the case would be closed.

Bryant and Milam were never tried again, and both are now deceased. Donham has been residing in Raleigh, North Carolina for the past few years.

In 2006, the FBI launched a cold case investigation into racially motivated deaths that occurred decades before. Till is the subject of a federal statute.