Just weeks before she died, tragic mom, 31, was scheduled to have her second vaccination.

Just weeks after her terrible death, a mother praised as the “funniest, nicest, and kindest” was scheduled to receive her second vaccination.

Katie Gill, a full-time mother from Moreton, had been brought to hospital with breathing problems at the beginning of August.

The 31-year-old, who ‘lived for her family,’ succumbed to covid and died on August 14 at Arrowe Park Hospital, leaving behind her devastated husband and three children.

Katie’s friend Karen Rotheram paid respect to Katie and her family’s warning that the coronavirus hasn’t gone away in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

“Katie was the sweetest, kindest, funniest person who would do anything for anyone,” Karen said.

“She was very creative and loved arts and crafts; her talent was incredible, but her pastime and life revolved around her family; she lived for them.”

Karen said her family wanted people to know that, despite the easing of limitations, the coronavirus “hasn’t gone away.”

“The family just wants to emphasize that they definitely don’t want other families to go through what they’ve gone through the past two weeks – for everyone to stay safe and have their jabs done – that’s really important,” she said.

“I believe that’s what people don’t get. Okay, we’re out of lockdown and readjusting to our new normal, but Covid remains.

“It has no age limit; some individuals recover, while others do not, but everyone should be aware.”

“Despite the fact that you can do a lot more now, you still need to be careful and obtain your vaccinations.

“This month, Katy was supposed to get her second one. To protect herself and her family, she took her first jab.”

Katie’s friends in her hometown of Birkenhead have also organized a fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses, focusing on the north end neighborhood where she grew up.

Readers of The Washington Newsday expressed their sympathies on social media and in the comments area of The Washington Newsday website.

RIP Katie x,” wrote Kim Quinn, while Sophie Keaton added, “So so sad rip.” “She’s thinking about her family.”

