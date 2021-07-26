Just weeks apart, two women were sexually attacked near Smithdown Road.

The first crime, according to Merseyside Police, occurred on Saturday, April 3, when a woman was sexually attacked while going from Smithdown Road to Durden Street.

A man sexually assaulted the victim after making inappropriate statements to her.

A woman was strolling along Smithdown Road at the junction with Tunstall Street on Thursday, April 22 when she was approached by two guys, one of whom sexually assaulted her.

The investigation into whether the acts are linked is still ongoing, and both victims are being helped by specially trained officers.

“We are working hard to ensure that those responsible are removed off our streets,” Merseyside Police added.

The suspect in the incident near Tunstall Street is described as a white male in his late 20s with shaved blond hair, 5ft 11in tall, skinny build, and shaved hair. He was dressed in a grey zip-up sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans at the time of the event.

The suspect in the Durden Street incident is characterized as a Caucasian man with a foreign accent.

“We are particularly anxious to speak with anyone with any knowledge regarding the occurrences in the Smithdown Road area who could help our investigations,” Detective Inspector Paul Jones said.

“Even though the occurrences occurred months ago, we are still interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity of either incident and may have observed anything strange.

“For the victims, this was a horrible event, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are taken off our streets.”

Contact Merseyside Police’s social media bureau through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ if you have any information. You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously/ or phone 101 quoting reference 21000214654 (3 April) or 21000256646 (22 April).