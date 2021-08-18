Just weeks after returning to Coronation Street, a Coronation Street star reveals her pregnancy.

A Coronation Street actress has announced that she is expecting her second child.

According to Mirror Online, Verity Henry, who plays Rachel Healy, shared the good news with her Instagram followers.

Verity is best remembered for her role in the long-running soap opera’s horrific human trafficking story, which aired in 2019 and featured show favorite Alina Pop.

When Alina blamed the salon owner for the tragic fire that broke out earlier this month, Rachel Healy returned to the cobbles.

And, to coincide with her surprise comeback to the ITV show, Verity made the happy announcement that she is expecting a new addition to the family.

Instagram

“Preggers,” she wrote in her post. It hasn’t been an easy road; I’m well aware that it isn’t for many others. Worra thing, new humanity, eh? @lovetocraftmcr’s photo was captured by the incredibly brilliant @lovetocraftmcr!”

The actress from Coronation Street and her partner Adam Lawson already have a three-year-old son , Cassius.

Celebrity friends of the soap star congratulated her on her good news.

“Beautiful!” ex-Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji exclaimed. hun congratulation”

“What an incredible BABE,” TV actress Lisa McGrillis said.