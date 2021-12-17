Just under an hour’s drive from Liverpool is the most “Instagrammable winter dog stroll.”

The most ‘Instagrammable’ winter stroll in the country has been found, and it’s only a short drive from Liverpool.

According to CheshireLive, Delamere Forest in Chester has been featured in more Instagram posts than any other popular dog walking spot in the UK.

According to YuMove, the sylvan vistas has been photographed in 51,354 postings, making it 62 percent more popular than the next spot on the list.

The ancient forests of Mara and Mondrem, which covered much of the country until the 14th century, are the final remnants of Delamere.

It now serves as a shady oasis in the middle of the agricultural environment, where dogs may let off steam while their owners get away from the people and find tranquility in the woods.

The forest, which has its own train station, includes easy-to-follow routes for people of all abilities, including a hike that offers a panoramic view of Liverpool’s famed cityscape.

Delamere is one of two walks near Liverpool that made the top 20 Instagram-worthy winter dog walking list.

The idyllic Sandstone Trail is next on the list, having been the subject of approximately 10,000 posts.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such great landscape in the UK, and dog owners often get out to appreciate it more than most,” a spokesman for YuMOVE, which makes joint supplements for pets, added.

“It’s apparent that dog owners around the country witness some genuinely beautiful spots – and share them online.

“While places like forests are indisputably lovely in the winter, it’s critical that dog owners, particularly new ones, consider the affects of winter on their dogs. If the cold prevents them from walking, it’s critical to keep them active at home.

“A coat, especially for short-haired species, might make them more comfortable outside. All breeds will need to inspect their paws for ice, grit, and other foreign materials.”