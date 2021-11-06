Just two months before the house was damaged by fireworks, the woman lost her spouse.

A 75-year-old woman who had recently lost her spouse was forced to flee her home as a wayward rocket wreaked havoc.

Last night (Friday, November 5), Pauline Perry was at her home in Norris Green when the sound of her patio doors “popping” alerted her to a fire in her back yard.

Unbeknownst to the retiree, a firework had landed in her back garden not long earlier, setting fire to her rattan furniture.

Pauline walked into the back garden to move the furniture to prevent the fire from spreading, but this only invited the fire into her lounge, where it swiftly took over.

Neighbors saw the flames erupting from the house on Sage Drive and rushed to Pauline’s aid, assisting her in escaping the fire.

At 7.29 p.m., fire crews arrived on the site, but Pauline had already “lost everything.”

Pauline and her husband Tony Perry moved to Norris Green from the Midlands six years ago and have since talked highly of the neighborhood and how much she “loves” the location to her neighbors.

Tony was diagnosed with sepsis two months ago and died within a week after being taken to the hospital.

Pauline had only recently began to adjust to life after losing Tony, according to her next-door neighbor Steve Finley, who believes there is ‘no justice’ for the Wolverhampton woman after what happened last night.

Following the tragedy, Pauline’s neighborhood has banded together in an effort to gather funds for the widow.

After hearing the extent of the devastation to Pauline’s home, Alistair Smith, who lives on a neighboring street, established the GoFundMe late last night.

“We’re hoping to gather some money in the community just to help her through it all – anything little helps,” he told The Washington Newsday.

Steve, 68, described the local community as ‘amazing,’ adding that everyone is simply doing what ‘regular people would do.’

The Norris Green community has donated £1,350 and is still increasing since initiating the fundraiser yesterday night.

The goal has been set at £2,500, but Steve believes that any amount raised will be “wonderful.”

Pauline has previously performed as a vocalist.