Just one week into I’m a Celeb, Naughty Boy has lost weight.

Just one week into I’m a Celebrity, Naughty Boy appears to have shed a large amount of weight… I’m trying to get out of here.

Aisha Shaban, the music producer’s niece, appeared on Lorraine to discuss her uncle.

Her and the Scottish host both noted on Naughty Boy’s, real name Shahid Khan, remarkable weight loss while on the show.

Naughty Boy is booed by I’m A Celebrity viewers as he walks away from Frankie Bridge in tears.

“Even a week in, he looks like he’s dropped a lot of weight,” Lorraine added.

“He’s dropped a lot of weight,” his niece replied. Even from the first day, because they were isolating for two weeks previous to the show’s commencement, I believe he had lost weight during that time.

“With all the remarks about his trousers dropping down on him, I’m not sure what to think.” “Don’t we get a sneak glance at his bum?” The British DJ is a self-proclaimed foodie who is passionate about cooking.

However, on Wednesday night’s broadcast, he left pop artist Frankie Bridge in tears over “Rice Gate,” as viewers have dubbed it.

Naughty Boy had issues about the way the rice was being cooked during the group’s first night together as a whole team, and shortly came to blows with Frankie, leaving her upset.

I’m a Celeb supervisors are worried about Naughty Boy and Arlene, and they’ve indicated they’re both having a bad time, with Naughty Boy already threatening to quit.