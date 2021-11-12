Just hours before killing his baby for crying nonstop, his father sends a chilling text.

For the child’s manslaughter, a father in the Australian state of Queensland was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison this week after telling his girlfriend he was going to “end up killing” their 5-month-old baby.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Kozan Samuel Thomas Ware, 35, was sentenced to nine years in prison in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his son, Adrian Joshua Wommie Ware.

According to reports from Australian broadcaster ABC and News.com.au, paramedics discovered a “cold and blue” Adrian unconscious in his Cleveland, Queensland, home on March 28, 2017, after Kozan said he couldn’t wake up his kid. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but he died as a result of his injuries.

Adrian’s cause of death, according to an autopsy, was bleeding within his head, which was most likely caused by shaking or blunt force trauma.

Adrian’s fatal injury, according to his father, was caused by him falling out of bed in the days preceding up to his death. According to the court, a post-mortem revealed that the injury was “little more than 24 hours” old.

On March 26, 2017, Kozan’s girlfriend, Lillian Butterworth Yock, received a text message from him saying he was going to “end up killing this kid (Adrian) soon” because the youngster wouldn’t stop wailing and was “p——-g him off,” according to the court.

Yock had left Adrian and her two other children with Kozan four days before, and she had not replied to her boyfriend’s attempts to contact her over the following days.

Kozan contacted Yock and his sister several times about the difficulties he was having caring for the three children. On the day Adrian died, he texted Yock, “Help me,” and sent her 27 emojis of screaming or sobbing faces.

After being prosecuted with murder 15 months after Adrian’s death, Kozan later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to Crown prosecutor Caroline Marco, Kozan’s guilty plea meant he recognized “agreed” facts that he killed his son by “shaking and/or inflicting blunt force injuries.”

“Ware admits he’s to blame,” Marco remarked.

Kim Bryson, Kozan’s lawyer, said that her client struggled “financially and emotionally” while caring for his son alone. She also claimed that Kozan’s actions were “not born of gratuitous and lengthy violence” and that his “distress was clear” following Adrian’s death.

