Just hours after her baby shower, a pregnant woman was shot and killed while breaking up a fight.

In Manhattan, New York, a 31-year-old pregnant lady was tragically shot while apparently attempting to break up a quarrel during her baby shower.

According to ABC 7, authorities were responding to reports of a lady shot near West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem early Sunday morning when they discovered Shanice Young dazed and unresponsive. She was hit in the head by a bullet.

Young was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead, despite the fact that she was eight months pregnant with her third child. Her unborn child was likewise stillborn.

According to the New York Daily News, Young was carrying gifts from her baby shower into her apartment building when her ex-boyfriend emerged and accosted her current girlfriend.

“[The gunman] followed the boyfriend into the room.

Jose Morales, the 46-year-old supervisor of Young’s building, told the source, “They raced through here and out the other side and they ran downstairs.”

After the brawl spilled onto the street, Young attempted to intervene and mediate between the two men. According to authorities, her ex-boyfriend then shot her in the head. She was slaughtered in front of her two kids, ages 6 and 15, according to reports.

After the woman was shot, the gunman fled.

No arrests have been made, and no identifying information about a possible suspect has been provided.

“I can’t sleep for the life of me. I guess I’m stunned. Thurman Young, the victim’s 57-year-old father, added, “The whole of Harlem is mourning right now.”

“She was due to give birth in five days. ‘This baby is coming in five days, Daddy, get ready,’ she urged. ‘I’ll be ready,’ I said. He said, “That was the last thing she said to me.”

Young obtained three orders of protection against her ex-boyfriend after their breakup, according to her father.

“Shanice was terrified of him,” Thurman explained.

“She sent him out because he was being unfaithful to her.

Then [he]does it because she has a boyfriend,” he continued.

According to ABC 7, the incident generated a ruckus in the Harlem community. A memorial service was conducted outside Young’s apartment building, where she had moved three years ago to care for her ailing mother.

Friends said Young had been raising her two daughters and two younger siblings since her mother died of ovarian cancer about a year ago.

“She was available at all hours of the day.

