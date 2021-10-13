Just days after receiving COVID-19, a college student sends a chilling text before committing suicide.

On the day she emailed a friend that she didn’t want to “wake up,” a 21-year-old university student who contracted COVID-19 committed suicide.

Sinead Bowles, of Staffordshire, England, was discovered dead on July 14 at her family home on Eastfield Drive.

After finding Bowles had not let her dogs out, her friend and neighbor, Keisha Nichols, raised the alarm, according to the Stoke On Trent Live.

By the time she was discovered, paramedics had failed to save Bowles.

The Staffordshire University student contacted Nichols earlier that day, saying, “I honestly hope I could go to sleep and not wake up.” On her bed, Bowles also left several “goodbye” messages.

Bowles, who had been furloughed from her job as a team leader at the Alton Towers Resort amusement park and resort complex owing to the pandemic, allegedly contracted COVID-19 while out with her pals just days before her death. She had recently finished her second year of university and intended to continue on to Cambridge for her master’s degree.

“I believe her emotions surfaced fast. She just had the feeling she’d gotten Covid and was being held captive “Andy Bowles, Bowles’ father, spoke on the platform.

Before her death, Andy and his ex-wife, Anita, described their daughter as a “shining light” who exhibited no signs of depression or mental health issues.

“Like a lot of parents in this situation, the common denominator is that you never expect your child to do that,” Andy explained.

COVID-19 may have been a part in Sinead’s death, according to North Staffordshire senior coroner Andrew Barkley, however the Birmingham Mail said that it was unclear. Sinead’s vaccination status was likewise unknown. Her death was deemed a suicide by Barkley.

During the pandemic, Sinead and Keisha apparently started a podcast from a storage room, where they discussed constructive strategies to enhance mental health.

Sinead’s mother, Anita, remarked, “She also had a passion for Men Unite and helping others.”

Sinead’s family has set up a campaign in her honor for the mental health charity Young Minds, which has so far raised £1,951 ($2,655).

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.