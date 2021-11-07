Just before the live show, Adam and Katya from Strictly Come Dancing received some devastating news.

Last week, Adam Peaty and Katya Jones of Strictly Come Dancing tumbled into the dance-off.

It had been going so well for Olympian Adam, but his chances of being sent home have dropped considerably in recent weeks, according to bookmakers Ladbrokes, and now stand at 15/8.

The bookie listed the couple as the favorites to be sent home on Sunday just hours before Saturday’s live program.

Dan Walker, last week’s favorite to be eliminated, is 9/4 to be eliminated this week, according to Birmingham Live.

“Money talks, and Dan’s the man punters want out of Strictly next,” claimed Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes.

“Which bodes well for Adam and Katya’s hopes of making it through the dreadful dance-off for a second week.”

After their Viennese Waltz for Halloween Week, Adam and Katya garnered mixed reviews from the judges, scoring 29 out of 40.

Motsi Mabuse stated she enjoyed the “drama,” but that near the conclusion, they lost their framing.

“I thought it was a little bit laboured, it lacked fluidity, it was too low into the knees,” Craig Revel Horwood observed.

“I enjoy watching you dance, regardless of the technical aspects; it’s just a joy to watch you dance, and I mean that.”

“I think you are a competitor extraordinaire,” remarked head judge Shirley Ballas. “You come out week after week, you look motivated, and you seem on a mission.”

“There are so many things that have improved in there, but if you continue in the competition, you must get correct, it is your derrière.”