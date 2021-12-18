Just before Christmas, a young mother was brutally murdered in front of her children.

It was one of those foggy days when the city was completely engulfed.

Brian Dutton bid goodbye to his wife Maureen and two young sons despite the bad weather.

Brian had a job at ICI in Widnes that he needed to keep, so he had to go to work.

Maureen had intended to take her two-year-old son to Childwall Parish Church to see the crib.

Maureen’s mother had promised to look after her infant boy, but due to the thick fog, she subsequently changed her mind.

On the evening of December 20, 1961, Brian returned home to find their home on Thingwall Lane in Knotty Ash completely black.

His wife’s body was discovered on the living room floor. Maureen was fatally stabbed in front of her two sons.

Over the years, police have pursued a variety of leads in their efforts to solve the cold case.

Detectives suspected the murder was committed by a member of a nefarious cult at one point, but the case remains unresolved.

Her two infant sons were the only witnesses.

Maureen Dutton shared a home on Thingwall Lane in Knotty Ash with her husband Brian, a research chemist at ICI in Widnes.

David, who was two years old at the time, and Andrew, who was 22 days old, were the couple’s two kids.

The mother had wanted to take her child David to visit the Christmas crib at Childwall Parish Church on the day of her death, December 21, 1961.

A cold fog, on the other hand, had hung over the city for days, effectively locking everyone indoors.

Her final known interaction was with her mother-in-law Elsie, who called just after 1pm to say she couldn’t come babysit her youngest grandson due to the fog.

She was not known to have communicated with anyone else that day.

Brian Dutton went home from work later that day, around 6.10 p.m., puzzled to find their house in darkness.

He became concerned when he entered the house and found the family’s half-eaten lunch in the kitchen.

It was, however, when he pushed open the family's living room door.