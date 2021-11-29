Just before childbirth, a hospital gives HIV-positive blood to a 28-year-old pregnant woman.

On Nov. 5, the mother, who lives in Nalanda in the Indian state of Bihar, had a cesarean section in a private hospital. According to The Times Of India, she was given one unit of blood before the procedure, citing health department sources. She gave birth to a baby girl a few hours later.

However, hospital officials discovered that the blood unit had been donated by an HIV-positive male. The man and his 30-year-old wife have been receiving treatment at the hospital where he donated blood for the past decade.

He donated the blood on Nov. 3 to replace a unit for his wife, who was also expecting and needed a blood transfusion for birth that day, according to authorities.

On Nov. 13, the man went to the hospital’s ART department for additional medication. The facts of the blood donation were revealed at that time. When the hospital staff realized their error, they immediately notified higher officials, who discovered that the blood had already been transfused to the 28-year-old woman.

The man was tested for HIV before donating blood, but the results came back negative. “His sample came back as negative. Infection may have diminished as a result of constant therapy, making it impossible to detect in a test “Dr. Sunil Kumar, a civil surgeon from Nalanda, told The Times Of India.

The individual didn’t tell anyone about his infection when donating blood, according to Dr. Kumar. “His wife was expecting her third child. He hid the knowledge that he was HIV + and secretly donated blood at the hospital’s blood bank to receive a unit of another blood group for his wife, most likely out of fear that the C-section might be canceled due to a lack of blood “Added he.

Authorities were able to track down the donor and the child. Their blood samples were taken and submitted to be tested further. According to officials, the woman is most likely infected at this point. “We’ll have to see if her child is safe,” the doctor continued.

Though the hospital's technicians stated they were not to blame for the error because it was completely the donor's responsibility, the institution is.