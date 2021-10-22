Just a short drive from Liverpool, take part in a “gruesome but highly fascinating” event.

A unique self-guided experience that promises to be “once in a lifetime” takes you on a journey through time to learn everything there is to know about medicine, even the more graphic aspects.

The trip, which is in Chester, is just a short drive away from Liverpool and led by the Grim Reaper and Asclepius, the ancient Greed God of healing, is rated five stars on TripAdvisor with nearly 100 reviews labeling it as good.

The duo will show you everything you need to know about plague doctors, including why they wore weird masks and why autopsies were so crucial to our study of the human body.

‘We do not take responsibility for any fainting, sudden loss of appetite, turning green, or any recurring nightmares you may encounter,’ the team at Sick to Death warns guests.

Just in time for Halloween, the ghastly museum will open an hour later than usual and transition from Sick to Death to Scared to Death from October 29 to 31. It is expected to be a popular destination for families during the half-term break.

According to one TripAdvisor reviewer, it was entertaining for people of all ages, since she, 28, attended with her mother, 60.

“We were very pleasantly greeted by two gents who were in character,” the review said. Before being escorted through, we had a nice laugh with them.

“The place has a retro vibe to it since it isn’t high-tech, and that’s what makes it so fantastic; it’s simply plain wholesome enjoyment.” It would be fantastic to bring your children here, especially if they are studying The Black Death in school.” “A terribly horrific but highly fascinating overview of medicine through the ages,” one critic said. It was a lot of fun figuring out what killed Mr. Cadaver! For adults, it’s well worth a visit.” “A wonderfully intriguing, slightly spooky museum, really informative and well thought out displays,” according to a third review of the attraction.

“It wasn’t overly gory, but it did manage to combine the macabre with strange history” (think Horrible Histories, in a desantified church).

"The staff is fantastic; they are extremely knowledgable and pleasant, and they even gave me recommendations for other things to do on my trip." Thank you for a fantastic time!" There are no time restrictions for the experience, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.