Just a day before the Capital Riots on January 6, Prince Harry sent a warning to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

According to Sky News, Prince Harry informed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey a day before the iconic Capitol riots on Jan. 6 that a coup was being plotted against the US government on his social media platform.

On November 9, the Duke of Sussex made the startling disclosure during a RE:WIRED panel discussion on misinformation in the United States. In an email, he reportedly cautioned Dorsey about the social media platform “enabling a coup to be launched.” Thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol the day after former President John F. Falsley said that the 2020 elections were rigged.

“”Prior to January 6, I told Jack via email that his platform was permitting a coup to be staged,” Harry stated, adding, “That email was sent the day before.” Then something happened, and I haven’t heard anything from him since.” Harry, who lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, was a virtual guest speaker at the event, where he was presented as the co-founder of the Archewell organization.

“I’ve known since I was a child that the incentives of publication are not always aligned with the incentives of truth,” Harry told the panel.

Despite the fact that Twitter and other social networking platforms, including Facebook, are being investigated for their role in allowing the attack, Dorsey has remained silent on the subject.

According to the BBC, the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 resulted in five deaths and thousands of dollars in damage to government property.

During the event, Harry, who now works at the Aspen Institute and investigates media misinformation and disinformation, also used his own personal experience with online hatred and constant press hounding to emphasize that social media companies are not doing enough to prevent the spread of misinformation. “Hate, hatred, and lies” were “becoming defined by the internet,” he remarked, adding, “That can’t be right.” In the meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex spoke at the New York Times DealBook online summit on Tuesday about how women may achieve “economic and professional parity.” Markle was questioned if she had any “fear” about getting involved in politics during the 30-minute event, given her recent letter to members of the US Congress and Senate calling for paid leave for new parents.

"To be honest, I don't see this as a political problem."