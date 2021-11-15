Just 5 months after their marriage, the husband and wife commit suicide.

In the northern Indian state of Punjab, a recently married couple allegedly committed themselves by hanging only five months after their wedding. According to local news sources, the fatalities, which occurred on Saturday in the city of Ludhiana, were discovered the next day.

Akhilesh Kumar, 30, and Ritu, 28, have been identified as the victims. Ritu’s sister discovered the victims’ remains in their leased property, according to a senior police officer.

“When Ritu’s sister’s calls went unanswered, she rushed to the couple’s residence and discovered them dead.” Davinder Chaudhary remarked, “Ritu, her sister, and her husband all work in the same factory.”