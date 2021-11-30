Jussie Smollett, who is on trial for a hate crime hoax, claims that he is the true victim.

Despite evidence from the prosecution claiming that Smollett orchestrated the crime himself, the lawyer for former Empire star Jussie Smollett said Monday that his client was the victim of a true crime.

“Jussie Smollett is a true victim,” defense counsel Nenye Uche said in court on the first day of the trial, adding that the prosecution’s assertion that the actor staged the attack lacked evidence.

Uche also warned the jurors that the prosecution team would “lie to your face” about the facts of the case.

Smollett first made national headlines in January 2019, when he claimed to have been the victim of a hate crime. Smollett, who is Black and gay, told police that he was attacked on the street in Chicago by two brothers who supported then-President Donald Trump.

Investigators quickly apprehended Smollett, accusing him of bribing the brothers to fabricate the attack.

In 2020, Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison. However, legal observers believe that if Smollett is found guilty, he will most likely be sentenced to probation.

The prosecution presented evidence in court that they claimed showed Smollett and his assailants were working together.

“It was a real crime when he reported the bogus hate crime,” special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury.

Smollett was apparently disgruntled at how Empire’s parent studio, Fox, handled his receiving of a racist letter with Trump’s MAGA slogan scrawled on it, according to the prosecution.

Smollett allegedly paid the brothers $3,500 to stage the attack and gave them instructions on where to get red MAGA caps and “a rope to make it look like a hate crime,” according to Webb. Smollett is reportedly said to have given the brothers money to purchase these goods.

Webb also requested that the jurors examine surveillance video and picture images from the night of Smollett’s attack. According to the Associated Press, one of these still photos shows Smollett heading into his apartment with a sandwich after the alleged attack.

Despite this evidence, the defense, led by Uche, gave counter-arguments to Smollett's allegations, claiming that he planned the crime.