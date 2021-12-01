Jussie Smollett Was Initially Uncooperative, Angry That The Attack Wasn’t Recorded: Detective.

According to the Associated Press, a Chicago police investigator testified in Jussie Smollett’s trial on Wednesday that the former “Empire” star appeared “upset” when told that a security camera did not film his alleged attack in 2019. Smollett was initially hesitant when investigator Kimberly Murray interviewed him, refusing to offer medical records or a DNA swab, according to Murray.

Smollett said he was the victim of a targeted racist and homophobic attack by two guys in downtown Chicago in January 2019, but prosecutors claim he orchestrated the attack. According to the Associated Press, he faces six counts of felony disorderly conduct, one count for each time he allegedly made a false complaint to three different officers.

If convicted, Smollett could face up to three years in prison, though experts predict he would most likely be sentenced to probation and community service.

According to the Associated Press, Murray claimed Smollett appeared worried when she told him that a nearby pod surveillance camera was pointed away from the alleged attack and that a cover on the device made it impossible to know which direction it was pointing.

Smollett allegedly informed her that he had received a threatening phone call a few days prior, but he refused to bring over his cellphone for examination, despite the fact that it might have benefited the investigation, Murray said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Investigators used security film and taxi and rideshare records to track down two possible suspects in the assault—brothers who also worked on the “Empire” set in Chicago—a Chicago police officer said Tuesday. When they were apprehended, they told police how Smollett planned the phony attack, including purchasing equipment and conducting a “dry run” with them.

Smollett began to change his account two weeks after the claimed assault — and after the brothers, who are Black, had been arrested — according to a detective who interviewed him. Smollett told Detective Robert Graves of the Chicago Police Department that his assailant had “light skin,” despite the fact that he had previously stated that he was Caucasian. Smollett said the attacker “acted like he was white by what he said” when Graves asked him about the discrepancies. Smollett was also informed by Graves. This is a condensed version of the information.