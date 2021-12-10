Jussie Smollett is found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime by a jury.

For filing a false police report in 2019, actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct. Two masked individuals accosted Smollett in Chicago, hurling racist and homophobic obscenities, he said police.

Smollett, 39, was acquitted of one count of felony disorderly conduct after alleging that his attackers threw bleach on him and tied a noose around his neck.

A jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than nine hours before reaching a decision on Smollet’s fate.

The trial began last week and lasted six days, with 13 witnesses testifying.

Smollett spoke in his own defense on Monday, revealing that he had a sexual contact with one of the two brothers who accused him of faking the incident to seek sympathy from the media.

“We were in a club,” Smollett explained, “and you go to the bathroom, go to a stall, do a bump, do a bump, and then just kind of kept going in and then we went to the bathhouse.”

Prosecutors’ case, according to his legal team, is founded on lies. They claimed that Smollett, who is gay and African-American, was a true victim.

In his closing statements on Wednesday, defense counsel Nenye Uche described the brothers as “wolves camouflaged as lambs in the hen house.”

During closing arguments, a prosecutor told jurors that there was “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett fabricated the incident and then lied to police about it to gain publicity.

On Wednesday, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury, “It is just plain wrong to overtly disparage something as serious as a real hate crime and then make sure it incorporated terms and symbols that have such historical significance in our country.”

Smollet’s crime is classified as a Class 4 felony, which carries a maximum punishment of three years in jail. Smollett is expected to be placed on probation and required to conduct community service, according to legal experts.

Smollett rose to prominence as Jussie Smollett in the Fox drama series “Empire.”