Jussie Smollett is being sued by the city of Chicago for $130,000 for bringing cops into a hate crime hoax.

After actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of faking a hate crime assault against himself on December 9, the city of Chicago said it will file a $130,000 lawsuit against him.

According to authorities, the hefty price tag was determined to account for the 3,000 hours of work put in by the police inquiry. The lawsuit was first filed in April 2019, shortly after Smollett’s claims were called into question by investigators.

According to a statement supplied to The Washington Newsday by the city’s director of public affairs, the city of Chicago will continue to pursue the lawsuit.

According to the statement, “the City filed a civil action against Jussie Smollett to recoup costs incurred by the Chicago Police Department investigating what the City believed to be Smollett’s false police allegations that he was a victim of a hate crime.” “While the jury’s verdict of guilt convicting Jussie Smollett of criminal charges related from the event was based on a different level of proof, it shows that the City was proper in filing its civil complaint.” “The City intends to pursue its lawsuit to hold Smollett accountable for his unlawful activities and to demand that he compensate the City for the expenditures expended by the Chicago Police Department who took his fraudulent claims of harm seriously,” the statement said. Last Thursday, a former cast member of the hit Fox show Empire was found guilty of lying to authorities and fabricating a hate crime fake on himself.

Authorities searched through hundreds of hours of CCTV material and arrested the Osundairo brothers as part of their investigation. After questioning the two males, authorities shifted the focus of their investigation to see if Smollett faked the attack.

Smollett first reported being the victim of a racial and homophobic attack while out late at night in Chicago in January 2019. Two attackers allegedly struck him in the face, poured a “unknown chemical liquid” on him, and tied a rope around his neck, according to him.

The attackers allegedly referred to “MAGA country,” a reference to then-President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” according to the actor.

Smollett was detained in February after investigators moved their emphasis to him orchestrating the incident.