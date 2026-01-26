Jury Deliberates in Ross Davidson Rape Trial

The jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the rape trial of former Spandau Ballet singer Ross Davidson. The 37-year-old, who used the stage name Ross Wild, is facing serious charges after the prosecution claimed he believed he could get “sex on demand.” Davidson, who performed in the West End musical *We Will Rock You* and was the lead singer for 80s group Spandau Ballet in 2018, has pleaded not guilty to two separate charges of sexual assault.

Details of the Allegations

Davidson, originally from Aberdeen but now residing in Finchley, North London, is accused of raping one woman in London in March 2015. He also faces charges related to the attempted rape and sexual assault of another woman in Thailand in December 2019. Along with these charges, Davidson admitted to a separate count of voyeurism, relating to a video taken without consent of the woman in Thailand.

In the trial at Wood Green Crown Court, prosecutor Richard Hearnden emphasized Davidson’s public image, describing him as a “bit of a sex symbol” known for his charm and charisma. However, the prosecutor argued Davidson’s accusers had witnessed a “much darker side” of the defendant, who allegedly resorted to violence when his sexual demands were not met.

Davidson met the women through the dating app Tinder and insisted that all the sexual encounters were consensual. One of the women claims Davidson raped her while she slept in his bed, saying she felt “helpless” and “scared to react.” A second woman, who alleges sexual assault in Thailand, reported waking up to find Davidson attempting to have sex with her without permission or protection.

Footage and Voyeurism Admission

Detectives uncovered a disturbing video on Davidson’s phone, which showed the woman in Thailand unconscious and unresponsive in a hotel room while being fondled. The woman had no knowledge of the video’s existence until it was presented to her by police in 2023. While Davidson admitted to the voyeurism charge, he denied the sexual assault, claiming he had permission for the intimate contact but not to record it. He expressed regret, stating, “I wish I had never done it.”

The trial continues as the jury deliberates on the serious charges against Davidson, who now awaits the outcome of the proceedings. The case has highlighted not only allegations of sexual misconduct but also the dark side of celebrity and the blurred lines of consent in certain relationships.