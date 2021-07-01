Jurors informed the court that the ‘devil is in the details’ in the sisters’ murder case.

Jurors have been told that the “devil is in the details” of the case against a kid accused of killing two sisters after making a “diabolical” agreement with a demon.

The court heard that Danyal Hussein used his own blood to sign an agreement with Lucifuge Rofocale pledging to “sacrifice” women in exchange for winning the lotto – and got away with it.

Jurors were told that he offered blood in another note for “sexual potency” and to make a female at his school fall in love with him.

The prosecution claims that the 19-year-old attacked Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north London, using a knife he bought in Asda.

After cutting his hand in the process, he dragged their bodies into the bushes with no regard for their dignity, according to prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC.

Ms Smallman’s boyfriend discovered the sisters, who had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday with friends, the next day.

Hussein has denied being recorded on any CCTV, including footage of a person returning to his home after the deaths in the early hours of June 6 last year, and has refused to give testimony.

“Given the weight of the evidence against him, only someone who truly believes that an agreement with a demon can succeed could refuse to acknowledge any aspect of the case against him,” Mr Glasgow QC said in his concluding remarks.

“Perhaps he still expects Lucifuge Rofocale will come to his assistance, but there are no agreements to be done in these courts, and the devil (if he is anywhere) is in the detail.”

“For Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, Friday June 5 was supposed to be a celebration of life; a birthday party, a night where you reflect on the year you’ve had and look forward to the year that will be,” he added, elaborating on the tragic circumstances.

“It was intended to be a night of love and friendship; an opportunity to spend. (This is a brief piece.)