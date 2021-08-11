Jurors in the Daunte Wright trial will be anonymous, similar to the Floyd proceedings.

The Associated Press stated that the trial jurors for Daunte Wright will be anonymous, similar to the restrictions that were in place during George Floyd’s trial.

Kim Porter, a former Booklyn Center officer who fatally shot Wright on April 11, will stand trial on a charge of second-degree manslaughter on November 30. Porter may have intended to use her Taser instead of her gun, according to a former Minneapolis police chief.

Count Hennepin Judge Regina Chu said that save for a small group of people, court workers and attorneys involved with the Wright case will not reveal any identifying information about the jurors and alternates. The names and contact information of the jurors will not be released until after the trial, she stressed. In court, jurors will be referred to by their numbers.

Deputies will keep people away from the jury throughout the daytime trial, and they will be entirely sequestered during deliberations, according to Chu’s order.

The anonymity restrictions are similar to those imposed by Judge Peter Cahill during the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the death of George Floyd, according to Leita Walker, an attorney for a coalition of news media organizations, which includes the Associated Press. In the 2019 murder trial of ex-Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor, who was convicted in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Judge Kathryn Quaintance imposed them as well.

The media group requested Cahill last week to divulge the names of the Chauvin jurors, claiming that there is no known threat to their safety that justifies keeping their identities hidden.

In an interview, Walker stated, “It appears that Hennepin County judges are of the opinion that each time we’re trying a former police officer, there’s justification to have an anonymous jury.” “This is a concerning trend. I don’t believe it complies with our criminal justice system’s openness obligations, and I believe the media in this country will consider its alternatives to ensure that both the press and the public may thoroughly monitor the administration of justice.”

Chu dismissed media requests to broadcast, livestream, or record the events of Potter’s trial last week, claiming that the public and media will have enough of room to watch the trial in the courtroom or authorized overflow areas. This is a condensed version of the information.