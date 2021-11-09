Jurors are shown images of Ahmaud Arbery’s body, and a cop testifies about how he was unable to assist him.

The first officer on the scene of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting testified that he was unable to aid Arbery with medical treatment because he lacked the necessary training and equipment.

The trial for the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, is ongoing in Glynn County, Georgia, after he was pursued by white males in a pickup truck.

Ricky Minshew, a former Glynn County police patrol officer, testified in court that he arrived at the Satilla Shores subdivision about a minute after the gunshots rang out. Arbery’s body was found face-down on the roadway, surrounded by a pool of blood.

Minshew called 911 and requested that emergency medical personnel be dispatched. According to the former cop, rendering aid would have been dangerous.

“Without the support of other police units, there was no way I could transition to medical work while still keeping an eye on my personal safety,” Minshew added.

Minshew stated that he overheard Arbery make a “death rattle” sounds.

“A gunshot wound of the sort that was inflicted on this person would probably be beyond the realm of this officer’s abilities to address,” former police sergeant Keith Taylor said.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, told courthouse reporters that she was perplexed by her son’s lack of medical attention.

Wanda Cooper-Jones claimed, “He had a guy lying in the road who was covered in blood.”

Sergeant Sheila Ramos had earlier today shown the jury dozens of crime scene images she had taken only an hour after the incident. Arbery’s father chose to leave the room before the photographs were revealed to jurors in open court. Close-ups of Arbery’s bullet wounds were included in the images, which were frightening. Cooper-Jones elected to remain throughout the presentation of the photographs.

William Duggan, the second cop to arrive to the scene, testified Friday, and jurors saw portions of his body camera video in which Duggan flipped Arbery over and pressed a hand to his wounded chest.

On the video, Duggan tells other first responders, “I had pressure on, but there was nothing I could do.” Arbery died after roughly two minutes, according to Duggan.

